CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After Wright State pulled out of the multi-team event due to COVID-19, Chicago State will take its place.
The Illini haven't played the Cougars since 2015!
The game is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.
