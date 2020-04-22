CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- You haven't seen his name in headlines or on TV. He works quietly behind the scenes.
But Derek Ellison is a power player in the Chicago basketball realm, connecting prospects with schools, the AAU circuit and events for organizations like Baylor Youth.
For an inside peek at the world of recruiting, which is often unknown to fans, Derek provides a unique viewpoint.
In this WAND Spotlight, Gordon Voit talks with Derek about Adam Miller's growth over the last three years, how Illinois earned his commitment and what his job looks like on a day-to-day basis.