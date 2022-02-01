MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Out at Meridian High School, the CIC Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals took place tonight.
Here are the scores and highlights of each game.
Clinton 44, Tuscola 73
Meridian 68, Warrensburg-Latham 55
Snow. Winds will increase during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 11:52 pm
