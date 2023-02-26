(WAND) - The Central Illinois Conference has released its 2023 Girls Basketball All-Conference Team.

See which local athletes made the list below.

2023 CIC Girls’ Basketball All Conference

1st Team

* Jilyan Burgener (Jr.) Central A&M

* Jaida Taylor (Sr.) St. Teresa

*Ella Boyer (Sr.) Tuscola

Syndey Moss (Jr.)Tuscola

Mia Wade (Sr.) Shelbyville

Clara Dempsey (Fr.) Clinton

*Unanimous Selection

2nd Team Regan Filkin (So.) Clinton

Izabelle Hay (Sr.) Sullivan

Lucy Corley (So.) St. Teresa

Emma Babb (Sr.) Meridian

Linley Southern (Sr.) Warrensburg-Latham

Julia Corzine (Sr.) Central A&M

Honorable Mention

Alana Harlow (Jr.) Central A&M

Heidi Humble (Jr.) Clinton

Joella Livingston (Jr.) St. Teresa

Addison Minor (So.) Sullivan

Harley Woodard (Sr.) Tuscola

Morgan Jones (Sr.) Warrensburg-Latham

Brenna Dutcher (So.) Warrensburg-Latham

