(WAND) - The Central Illinois Conference has released its 2023 Girls Basketball All-Conference Team.
See which local athletes made the list below.
2023 CIC Girls’ Basketball All Conference
1st Team
* Jilyan Burgener (Jr.) Central A&M
* Jaida Taylor (Sr.) St. Teresa
*Ella Boyer (Sr.) Tuscola
Syndey Moss (Jr.)Tuscola
Mia Wade (Sr.) Shelbyville
Clara Dempsey (Fr.) Clinton
*Unanimous Selection
2nd Team Regan Filkin (So.) Clinton
Izabelle Hay (Sr.) Sullivan
Lucy Corley (So.) St. Teresa
Emma Babb (Sr.) Meridian
Linley Southern (Sr.) Warrensburg-Latham
Julia Corzine (Sr.) Central A&M
Honorable Mention
Alana Harlow (Jr.) Central A&M
Heidi Humble (Jr.) Clinton
Joella Livingston (Jr.) St. Teresa
Addison Minor (So.) Sullivan
Harley Woodard (Sr.) Tuscola
Morgan Jones (Sr.) Warrensburg-Latham
Brenna Dutcher (So.) Warrensburg-Latham
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
