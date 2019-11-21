DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND's coverage of the IHSA football semifinals gets going with a look at St. Teresa's 2A clash with high-octane Nashville.
The Hornets scored nearly 50 points a game in the regular season behind All-State quarterback Cole Malawy. Nashville finished 8-1, with only a loss to 3A power DuQuoin blemishing the record.
In this WAND Sports preview, St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey (fresh off his 300th career win) and senior quarterback Jack Hogan share their thoughts on what makes Nashville a tough opponent, plus Hogan shares about his recovery from leg surgery this offseason.