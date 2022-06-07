CLINTON, IL. (WAND) -- After hiring Vic Binkley as the new head coach of the Clinton boy's basketball team, Clinton's chances of improving before the coming season dramatically improved.
Those chances improved once again, as did it for the girl's basketball team as this week, Clinton high school students paid to participate in the Baumgartner Shooting Camp, a program designed by Rick and Ryan Baumgartner to improve shooting, footwork and body positions in basketball.
From 9 am to 4 pm Monday and Tuesday, 30 different Clinton students participated in the program, taking part in lectures and drills covering the essential mechanics on how to become a great shooter from the stationary position.
