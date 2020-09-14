On Saturday, September 19, there will be #LetUsPlay rallies in the state of Illinois.
One will be held in Chicago, the other, in Springfield.
The rally will be held at the Lincoln Statue from 1:00-2:00pm. Organizers are asking supporters to wear masks, bring an appropriate sign and wear a jersey or spirit wear.
This rally isn't only for football, it's for all sports and organizers hope fans, parents, coaches and players are able to show up to show strength in numbers.
(0) comments
