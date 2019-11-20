CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn posted his fourth double-double in his fifth career game, but that wasn't all he did.
He also broke the program record for rebounds in a game by a freshman with 17 and helped the Illini (4-1) to a 85-57 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center.
Cockburn's 17 rebounds surpassed the 16 by Deon Thomas (at Memphis, 12/29/1990) and Damir Krupalija (at Indiana 1/3/1999) -- according to Illinois' statistical department (@IlliniStats).
Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ayo Dosunmu each added 16 points and the Illini defense held The Citadel to just 28.4 percent shooting.
Up next Illinois takes on Hampton at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Champaign.