CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois fell behind double figures in the first half but roared from there on out in an 83-50 win over Division-II Lewis University on Friday night in an exhibition tune-up.
290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Andres Feliz and freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk each reached double figures themselves.
Local faces in the game included Lincoln freshman Jermaine Hamlin (Illinois), Jacksonville's Brandon McCombs (Lewis) and MacArthur's Christian Walker (Lewis).
Illinois' season opener is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at the State Farm Center against Nicholls State.