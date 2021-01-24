DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- When you hear the name Vic Binkley, you think role model. You think of the guy who has been coaching high school boy's basketball for 41 years, 35 of them at Warrensburg-Latham.
However, what you don't know is how he commemorates every special moment he's ever been a part of.
A great coach, an even better man, Binkley will probably shatter a couple of records this year now that basketball is back in Illinois. At some point, something that represents 2021 will wind up in his museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.