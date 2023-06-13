SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The CS8 All-Stars took down the Area All-Stars 6-5 at Lincoln Land Community College.
For the winning coach, Eldon Bryan of MacArthur, it was his last game as a skipper.
The Generals head coach retired following the conclusion of the game.
