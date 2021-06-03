SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Memorial Stadium hosted the 2021 CS8 Boy's Track and Field Championship as schools from across central Illinois competed in various events.
Below are the events the WAND Sports team covered at today's meet.
Boys Long Jump: Lamar Manning, Lanphier
Boys High Jump: Jaquan Ratliff, Eisenhower
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: Qwinsuan Anderson, Sal Sgro, Carter Downen, Caleb Steber, Glenwood
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Adepoju Arogundade, Glenwood
Boys Section 2 100 Meter Dash: Lamar Manning, Lanphier
Glenwood wins the CS8 Championship with 192.5 points.
