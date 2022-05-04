SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a big day for Glenwood High School during the CS8 Girls Track meet at Memorial Stadium in Springfield.
Glenwood ended up winning the meet with 160 points. A big part of that came from an impressive showing from Katelyn Lehnen. Lehnen finished on top in the 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter dashes.
For full results and scores
