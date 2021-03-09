High school basketball is ramping up as the CS8 Tournament takes place.
Today, the quarterfinal matchups were in the spotlight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-High 40, MacArthur 47
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eisenhower 62, MacArthur 79
Overcast skies and windy. High 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 3:50 am
High school basketball is ramping up as the CS8 Tournament takes place.
Today, the quarterfinal matchups were in the spotlight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-High 40, MacArthur 47
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eisenhower 62, MacArthur 79
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.