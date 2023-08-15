Cumberland football enters the 2023 season with a new man at the QB position

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Cumberland Pirates finished the 2022 season with and 8-3 record, losing in the 2nd round of the playoffs.
After losing three key players from last years squad both coaches and players think they can still make a deep run this season.
Another new look this year is Braden Olmstead as the QB. He said he's ready to step up in a leadership role after three years on the JV team.
