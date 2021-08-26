GREENUP, Ill. (WAND) -- Cumberland is coming off of a perfect 3-0 spring season and is looking to keep the momentum rolling.
The Pirates understand they'll have to work as a team to fill some key roles.
Cumberland feels confident that they can do that and are excited to take on a solid Shelbyville squad tomorrow night.
