SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and former Sacred Heart-Griffin star Malik Turner returned to Springfield Saturday morning to host two camps for children ages 7-14.
Partnered with players and coaches from SHG, along with fellow NFL and former SHG star, Denver Bronco Albert Okwuegbunam, Turner brought "Compete with Leek" to central Illinois for what he hopes will be the first of many camps.
The event provided youth a unique opportunity to hear and learn from Malik and other football stars, as the free camp worked on football skills, sportsmanship and teamwork.
