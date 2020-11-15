SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) --- All four of the seniors on the Sacred-Heart Griffin's boy's basketball team are signed to play a sport next year in college!
Elliot Green and Andrew Schluter will be playing basketball next year at Aurora University and Illinois Central College next year respectfully.
While Isaiah Thompson and Sam Antonacci will play baseball at Indiana State and Heartland Community College.
We spoke with three of the four and they all say that they are excited about having an opportunity to play at the colligate level.
