SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Sacred-Heart Griffin volleyball team is off to one of it's best starts in program history!
After losing in their second match of the year the team has run off ten straight wins and hasn't dropped a set during the streak!
But winning isn't new to this group of girls, last year they finished with a 24-6 record and lost to St.Teresa in the regional finals.
This with no post-season state tournament the team is motivated to win avenge last season's playoff loss with a win in this year's CS8 tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.