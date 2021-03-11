Cyclones looking to attack shortened season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Sacred-Heart Griffin cyclones will bring back a lot of senior leadership this season.
Starting Quarterback Isaiah Thompson along with tight end Kaden Morris and offensive lineman Devin Hale are among the top play makers that the team will be leaning on.
The Cyclones of course will be lead by head coach Ken Leonard who is in his 37th year at the helm.
sacred-Heart Griffin will look to be more physical on defense and explosive on offense.
