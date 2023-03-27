CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Dainja zone will be back in Champaign next season.
Illinois sophomore center Dain Dainja announced he will return to Illinois for the 2023-24 season, via Twitter.
The Illinois big man came off the bench in the first 12 games of last season season. He cracked the starting lineup in Decmber.
Dainja averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks during the 2022-23 season.
