CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois got a major boost from Baylor transfers Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer in Friday's win. The Illini ended the Spartans seven-game win streak with a 75-66 victory.
Dainja led the Illini in scoring, putting up 20 points. Mayer hit 3 of 6 from downtown and scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half. Mayer also added six blocked shots.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 17 points for the Illini. 15 of them came in the first half. Hawkins scored all nine of his points in the second half and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Illinois will travel to Minnesota on Monday to take on the Gophers.
