CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Big time Illini news today.
Peoria native and Illinois senior Da'Monte Williams announces via Instagram that he's returning for a fifth season.
Williams has started 60 of 126 games in his Illini career and has tallied 479 points, 483 rebounds, 167 assists and 96 steals while averaging 21.2 minutes per contest.
Williams becomes the second Illinois senior to return for a fifth season joining Trent Frazier.
