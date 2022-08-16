MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion football program welcomed long time official Marv Dampeer to one of their recent practices.
The Braves listened to the veteran official as he explained what new rules will be implemented this season and which rules will be emphasized.
Dampeer has been an official for over 35 years and enjoys getting a chance to talk to teams before each season.
If you'd like to get in touch with Marv Dampeer about talking to your team, please reach out to him at 217-520-2316.
