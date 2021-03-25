DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Danville athletes from over the past twenty years were involved in an open forum discussion Wednesday night speaking on student leadership.
The forum was put together by the youth mentoring program Unbuntu Mentoring, a group that is focused on the development of youth in Danville.
The forums are held to give black males and females an open space to speak their minds on social issues that directly affect them.
