DANVILLE, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For what some hopes to be the first of many to come, the city of Danville was home to a basketball tournament for adults and teenagers.
Started by Dwight Lucas, who was also responsible for starting up the Dust Bowl, an eight-team tournament was held where even a former NFL player competed.
The tournament started on Saturday and ended on Sunday as teams from across the nation gathered to compete.
