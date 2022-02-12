DANVILLE, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Danville Boy's Basketball shootout took place Saturday at Danville high school as teams from across Illinois traveled to the school to compete against each other.
Below are the scores of two of those games that included teams from central Illinois.
Mahomet-Seymour 54, St. Charles North 69
Chicago Lincoln Park 67, Danville 59
