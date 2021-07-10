DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Today, the Danville Community Church of God and Pastor LeStan Hoskins put on an Anti-Violence Basketball Tournament at Garfield Park.
Their hope is that they can make a difference within their community.
Everything was free at the tournament. Registration, food and a t-shirt!
Danville native and former NBA player Keon Clark was there to enjoy the fun.
Games were played between all ages and there were event competitions for pries that even police officers took part in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.