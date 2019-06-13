DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Durrell Robinson knew it was time to come home.
When Danville head coach Ted Houpt announced his resignation after breaking a school record with 31 wins, Robinson decided to return to Vermilion County to lead his alma mater.
[VIDEO: DURRELL ROBINSON RETURNS TO DANVILLE]
As a former all-state guard who grew up in the Gene Gourley era of Viking basketball, Robinson is no stranger to the potential of the program.
In this WAND interview, Mark Pearson discusses Robinson's plans as Danville looks to build on the firm foundation Houpt and Co. built. With four starters returning, the Vikings are primed for a big year.