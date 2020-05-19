DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The good news continues to roll in for Danville native Stan Gouard.
First he was chosen for arguably the top job in Division-II: Southern Indiana.
Now he's part of the newest induction class into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame, which honors standouts from Division-II, Division-III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.
Gouard was a two-time Division-II National Player of the Year and remains Top 5 all-time in Southern Indiana history in points, rebounds and steals. The Screaming Eagles were 82-12 in his three seasons.
In this WAND interview, Gouard discusses the Danville All-Time 5 roster including strengths, his family connections plus tweaks he'd make to the roster.
