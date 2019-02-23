NORMAL -- For the second year in a row the class 1A girls basketball state championship trophy is headed to Schlarman Academy.
The Hilltoppers defeated Eastland 62-36 in the championship game Saturday.
Players couldn't hold back tears as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game marked the end of an historic four year run for seniors Anaya Peoples, Janiah Newell, Destiny Dye, and Sydney Gouard.
Peoples led the way with a game-high 19 points. Junior Capria Brown added 17, and Newell had 16.
