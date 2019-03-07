DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Not even the 1949-50 team can say it.
30 wins. Actually, 31.
Coach Ted Houpt's Danville Vikings have beaten the odds every step of the way as they set a school record for wins in a season, a mark previously held by the legendary state runner-up 1949-50 team that fell to Mt. Vernon in the finals.
[VIDEO: SPECIAL FOUR-MINUTE FEATURE STORY]
Despite losing 10 seniors, three of whom went Division-I, No. 4 Danville (31-3) has risen to the top of the state's highest classification with three sophomores, a junior and a senior in the starting lineup.
Now the team -- led by Sean Houpt, Tevin Smith, Nathanael Hoskins, Robert Stroud and Devin Miles -- faces defending 4A champion Belleville West and reigning Gatorade Player of the Year EJ Liddell.
The sectional final matchup will happen Friday in East Moline and Danville might be the underdog, but if this team has done one thing this season? It's beat expectations.