DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Erin Houpt has scored over 1,700 points in her first three years at Danville high school, making her the girls basketball all-time leading scorer.
The senior guard has an all-around game that makes her one of the top players in the area.
She has recently signed with Mercer University to play basketball on a full ride scholarship.
In my conversion with her she expressed some of her favorite memories as a Viking and how she became the player that she is today.
