EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) -- Stan Gouard is moving back home.
Not to Danville, his original home. But his college home, where he won a national championship and two National Player of the Year awards. That would be Southern Indiana, one of the top Division-II programs in the country.
Gouard returns to Evansville after a series of stops that most recently included a successful 12-year stint as head coach of UIndy. His teams won 20+ games seven times and this year they had the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional before the tournament was canceled.
The 6-foot-5 former forward-turned-guard mentored numerous professional careers in his time at Indianapolis, most famously Chinese league superstar Darius Adams of Decatur and NBA Champion Jordan Loyd of the Raptors.
In Part 1 of their interview, Gouard and WAND's Gordon Voit discuss the news, his vision for the program and also Gouard's career at USI.
Part 2 will consist of a discussion of Danville's All-Time 5 roster and Elite 8 run.