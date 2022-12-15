DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Former MacArthur star Darius Adams has been a professional basketball player for 10 years and even though he's been all over the world he hasn't forgotten his hometown.
Adams is holding a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.
Anyone can drop of items between now and Sunday.
The main event will take place on Sunday between 4 and 6pm.
During that time, Mrs. Clause will be present with face painting and a Christmas themed magic show.
Also, kids can take their picture with Santa.
Adams wants to thank Itavian Gause, Rashawn Boone, Caleb Davis, Lawren and Lawre Dampeer that have helped him organize this event.
