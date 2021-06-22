(WAND-TV) -- After playing a year of baseball with Kaskaskia College, Teutopolis native and right-handed pitcher Dawson Smith announced that he will be transferring to the University of Houston to continue his baseball career.
Appearing in four games during his freshman year, the RHP had a 2-1 record through 16 innings pitched and recorded a 3,38 ERA with 19 strike-outs.
Smith told WAND Sports that a big reason for the switch to the American Athletic Conference powerhouse program was because of the facilities at Houston which can make him a better and stronger pitcher, especially in the physical sense.
