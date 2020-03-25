DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Eisenhower junior star RJ Walker gets his basketball education from an Oxford-level group of "professors".
[Note: This story was shot before the current COVID-19 restrictions. It in no way endorses gathering in groups or shirking the state's guidelines for virus mitigation.]
It's a group that includes his father and high school coach, Rodney Walker (New Mexico State, St. Teresa) plus recent Decatur superstars like Lewis Jackson (Purdue, Eisenhower), Jarod Oldham (Buffalo, Eisenhower), Christian Williams (Indiana State/Iowa, St. Teresa) and Monty Wilson, Jr. (Georgetown (KY), MacArthur).
In this WAND feature, Gordon Voit explores the different lesson that each member of the group can offer young players like RJ as they try to climb to the same platform that they have reached.