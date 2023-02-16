Decatur Blaze helping raise money for Matthew Long

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Blaze are nearing the end of their regular season and are on a mission to raise money for Matthew Long.
He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May of 2022 and has had multiple surgeries and treatments.
The Blaze are auctioning off specialty jerseys to help out.
For more information on how you can get involved, click here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.