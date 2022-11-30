DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Blaze are once again hosting a teddy bear toss.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 PM at the Decatur Civic Center.
The team asks that you bring the teddy bear in a plastic bag and throw it on the ice after the Blaze score their first goal.
All teddy bears will be donated to local hospitals.
