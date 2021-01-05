DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The world is full of distractions, now more than ever. However, once you walk through the doors of the Decatur Civic Center, the only thing that matters is what happens when puck meets ice.
"I think it's getting better at hockey, making sure you can be the best player you can be every day, in and out," 19-year old Decatur Blaze center-mid Austin Floyd said. "I think it's just working hard, making sure you can be the best person and player you can be for the team and for yourself."
Floyd is just one of the 30-plus players and coaches that make up the Decatur Blaze, a team that is sacrificing living a normal life just so that they can play the sport that they love.
"It gives them a getaway," Head Coach of the Blaze, Zac Pearson said. "We're training, we're working out, you know, we're trying to be as normal as possible without being normal at the same time."
However, Pearson says when the skates hit the ice, what happens outside doesn't matter.
"Once they're here, they're at the building here at the rink or with their billet family," Pearson said. "That's it. They're not going out grocery shopping or looking for girls, going to the mall. You know, we have strict rules on that."
For Pearson, that's what they are: rules.
For the players, it's a way to focus on what's truly important.
"I'm working hard, working for the goal, college." Floyd said. "In the end of the day, everyone wants to go to the pros, sometimes not so realistic, but you make it the goal and you strive for what you can get at the highest possibilities."
When it comes to reaching that goal during difficult times, every player on the Blaze knows he can count on the guy next to him, something Decatur Blaze right winger Dominick Didzerekis says has been a blessing during his first year in the league.
"Being away from my family, I think it's a different change of pace for me," he said. "Just because this is my first year away from home playing juniors, and I really like it. It's definitely been new, but it's been really great connecting with a team like this, and you really get close connecting with a bunch of guys like this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.