DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- To play hockey, the sport they love, they've traveled more than a thousand miles. All for the same reason: to improve and get better at their favorite hobby.
Here in Decatur, not only are these players competing at a higher level, but they're also learning more about each other's cultures.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on a lot of people, including these athletes competing on the ice. However, the urge to compete is too much, and is powering these young players to get better each and every day.
