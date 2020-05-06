It was the kind of moment you tell your grandkids about.
71 years of futility shattered. The Cubs clinch the pennant. Jubilation at Wrigley Field.
That's when St. Teresa football coach Chad Hargrove decided to draw up a play of his own: wait for the chaos to die down, then slip down to the field level to capture a moment.
And did he ever capture a moment! Cubs catcher Willson Contreras grabbed his cell phone and took a selfie with Hargrove and his friends, further adding to an already-special day.
For a full list of "Ballpark Slice of the Day" spotlights, visit Twitter and click the hashtag #BallparkMemories.
To submit an entry, email Gordon Voit at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.