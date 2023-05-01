DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Commodores baseball team has joined the Eastern Illinois Baseball League for their 88th season.
They join the league's current teams: Buckley Dutchmasters, Royal Giants, Paxton Swedes, and Arcola Riders.
The Eastern Illinois Baseball League is a hybrid semi-professional league that serves collegiate, post-collegiate, semi-professional, and some high school players that wish to compete at a high level.
The League plays on Sundays throughout the summer. Opening day is May 21st with the championship series August 12-13.
