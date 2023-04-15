DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Family YMCA hosted a 3 v 3 men's basketball tournament on Friday.
A lot of familiar faces from the Decatur area took part in the tournament.
The games were called by IHSA Officials.
One of those officials was Antwane McClelland.
He said with all the negativity going on in the world today, the tournament was the perfect opportunity to give hoopers then chance to do what they love.
