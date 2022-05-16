DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Student-athletes, coaches and community members gathered Sunday evening at the First Christian Church to help support Decatur and its chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
People heard from various speakers ranging from high school coaches to student-athletes at Millikin, as well as from Big Ten basketball analyst and former Illini basketball player Trent Meacham.
