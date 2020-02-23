BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Central Illinois Varsity Championship featured the Decatur Flames and the McLean County Sharks.
After the game was tied 2-2, the Flames caught fire. Decatur claimed the title with a 10-3 win. Here are the highlights.
