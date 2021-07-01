DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There's a free camp in Decatur that kids ages 5-13 can attend.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Decatur Gators President Issac Wilson holds a youth camp at Oak Grove Park.
They put the athletes through hand off drills, bear crawls and more.
Here's Wilson on what it means to see such high community involvement.
