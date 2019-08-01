Decatur legend Bill Madlock: Part 3

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Four-time National League batting champion Bill Madlock joins WAND's Gordon Voit for a multi-part interview that ranges in topics from his memories growing up playing at Decatur's Mueller Park to hitting his first high school home run for Eisenhower at Fans Field to how he got the nickname "Mad Dog".
[VIDEO: BILL MADLOCK ON WAND SPORTS, PART 3]
In Part 3: "Big League Days", Madlock discusses what he liked best about the 1979 "We Are Family" Pirates that won the World Series,
Part 4: "Future of Baseball"
Stay tuned to WAND Sports for Part 4, in which Madlock discusses his coaching endeavors in Las Vegas where he lives, plus the state of baseball as it moves away from contact hitting (Madlock's expertise) and toward home runs and strikeouts!