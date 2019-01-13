DECATUR -- The stands were packed inside the MacArthur high school gymnasium. The buzz was palpable. Legends were in the house.
Several members of the latest Decatur Public School Athletics Hall of Fame class were honored during halftime of the Macarthur-Eisenhower basketball game.
The class includes baseball player Lee Boyko, who starred for Eisenhower in 1962 and was a member of the all-state tournament team as a sophomore. He went on to play at Illinois State.
Other inductees include state wrestling champion Aaron Holloway, football star Cary Eller, Millikin Hall of Famers KC Hammond Diedrich and Tim Littrell, Lakeview sharpshooters Dave Marques and Eddie Taylor, legendary coach Rease Binger, Bradley star Lee Utt, and track superstars Marcus Phillips, and Terra Tyus Jones.
Also inducted were the 1931, '36, and '45 Decatur High School boys basketball state championship teams.