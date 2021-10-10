DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Dreams are special. They give people something to work toward in life. For one Decatur athlete, his dream is becoming a little more realistic. Robert Calmese, 28, has lived in central Illinois his entire life, chasing a singular dream.
However, he's not going to be in central Illinois much longer, chasing this dream of his. He'll be somewhere else, somewhere far away.
For the last 23 years, Calmese has been playing basketball in Decatur. First in his neighborhood, then at Eisenhower High School, and soon in Armenia.
It's professional basketball, and yet, this won't be his final destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.